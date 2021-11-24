Gulf country to issue, renew residency permits every 3 months

Riyadh: Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has started issuing and renewing residency permits (Iqama) for residents on a quarterly basis. The facility is available for all residents except for domestic workers. Employers can renew work permits, residency permits and provide financial compensation every 3, 6, 9 and 12 months.

The Ministry launched this new service in cooperation with general directorate of passports, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). The service is available via Absher Business and Muqeem platforms.

The human resources ministry said services related to work permits can be accessed through the Qiwa Platform and the electronic portal for labor services.