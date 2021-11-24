Hindi – Sinhalese go arm-in-arm! Manike Mage Hithe

Even though it has been months after the viral hit ‘Manike Mage Hithe,’ Indians still can’t get enough of it. As the popularity of the song continues to grow, wife of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, singer Amrita Fadnavis, has created a cover of it.

Fadnavis has surprised the audience with a Hindi rendition of the bouncy Sinhala single, which created a stir globally following an official cover by Sri Lankan singer-rapper Yohani in May. The performer preserved the words of the original love ballad for the cover.

While sharing the video, the 42-year-old artiste wrote online, ‘Amidst the ongoing Heated Political Times, take a Chill Pill with this Kool song!’

The video became viral across all social media handles. Fadnavis, a social activist and musician, has been posting videos of her songs on social media from time to time. She sang for a campaign to restore Pune’s fading rivers a few years ago, alongside numerous other celebrities and her husband.

Also Read: ‘Damn! I just died in your arms’, writes Priyanka Chopra amid divorce rumours

Meanwhile, Yohani has become a social media celebrity in India, appearing on television shows and performing live, and she is due to sing an official Hindi version of the song for an upcoming Bollywood film ‘Thank God’. Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh appear in the film, which is directed by Indra Kumar.