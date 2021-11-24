Illegal adoption case: Anupama reunites with her child

Thiruvananthapuram: Vanchiyoor family court on Wednesday declared the verdict on the illegal child adoption case, asking to hand over the child to its biological parents. The child has been handed over to Anupama and Ajith, after conducting a medical examination.

The toddler was brought to the court in Child Welfare Committee’s vehicle, with police protection. The government has instructed the pleader to take necessary actions and to immediately hand over the baby, after the DNA results were proved positive. Anupama, after receiving the child, went to the protest venue, and said that she will continue the protest until those who were responsible for the issue are punished.

A report prepared by the Director of Child Development, T V Anupama, was handed over to minister Veena George. This was also submitted before the court. The report raised serious allegations against CWC general secretary Shiju Khan, pointing out several lapses from his side.