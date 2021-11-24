Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth enter second round

Jakarta: In shuttle badminton, India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sai Praneeth entered the second round of the men’s singles at the Indonesia Open. World number 16 Kidambi Srikanth defeated compatriot HS Prannoy by 21-15 19-21 21-12 in 56 minutes. He will face the winner of the first-round clash between Tokyo Olympics gold medalist second seed Dane Victor Axelsen and Japan’s Koki Watanbe.

Sai Praneeth defeated Toma Junior Popov of France by 21-19, 21-18. He will now face Christo Popov of France.

Earlier in the day, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu also entered the pre-quarterfinals by defeating Japan’s Aya Ohori by 17-21, 21-17, 21-17. She will take on Yvonne Li of Germany.

Meanwhile, India’s mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya 21-12, 21-7.