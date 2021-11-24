International flight services to be normalised by December: Civil Aviation Secretary

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal informed on Wednesday that International passenger flight services are expected to be normalised soon, possibly by the end of this year. The country has currently made air bubble arrangements with more than 25 countries for operating international flights.

Under air bubble arrangements between two countries, international passenger flights can be functioned by their respective carriers into each other’s territories, subjected to certain terms and conditions. Scheduled international passenger flights to and from the country has remained suspended since March 2020, due to the breakout of Covid pandemic. The suspension has been extended till November 30.

Last week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had announced that the government was analysing the process for normalising international operations. He assured that the aviation sector wants to return to normalcy while also considering the Covid situation in certain parts of the world. ‘I am all for regaining our space in the civil aviation arena in the world and making a hub in India and for more wide body aircraft. We will get there but bear with me and trust me, I am on your side. We will work together but in a safe environment’, minister added.