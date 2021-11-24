Jio faces major setback; loses 1.9cr subscribers

Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom service provider, has suffered a major setback. This is the first time Jio has suffered a setback in adding new subscribers. Jio still leads in total subscribers. But in September, the company lost 1.9 crore subscribers. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)’s monthly performance report, Jio lost 1.9 crore users in September. With this, the total number of subscribers dropped to 42.48 crores.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel added 2.74 lakh, new customers. Airtel has a total subscriber base of 35.44 crores while Vodafone Idea lost 10.77 lakh subscribers. With this, the total number of subscribers of VI has reached 26.99 crores. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) lost 8.72 lakh subscribers in September. With this, BSNL has a total subscriber base of 11.33 crore.