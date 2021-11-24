Major roads will be closed temporarily on Friday in Dubai

Dubai: The Dubai police announced that several major roads in thecity will be temporarly closed on Friday. The roads will be clsed up to 6 hours for Dubai Run.

Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 4 am to 9 am between the Dubai World Trade Centre roundabout until the first interchange at the Dubai Mall bridge. Alternate roads include Al Khail Road via the upper Financial Centre Road and Al Wasl Road via Al Safa Street.

The Lower Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4 am to 10 am. The Upper Financial Centre Road can be used as an alternate road.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4 am to 10 am. Drivers can use Burj Khalifa Street instead. Al Mustaqbal Street, between 2nd Za’abeel Road and Financial Centre Road, will be closed from 6.30 am to 10.30 am. Drivers can use alternate roads like Al Sukouk Street and Al Boursa Street.