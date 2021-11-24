Metroman warns ! Silverline Project lacks shine … only divides the State !

Metroman E Sreedharan has strongly criticized the Silver Line Expressway project. Sreedharan stated that the project is estimated to cost Rs 64,000 crore, but will be worth at least Rs 1.1 lakh crore when completed. The state will be divided with the construction of this project. He added that the work would not be completed in 5 years and would take at least 10 years.

According to Metroman, the alignment of the path is incorrect. He opposed the construction of an expressway parallel to the railway line from Tirur to Kasargod as it will affect the development of the railway line in the future. The 140 km route passes through paddy fields which is not suitable for expressways. He argued that the expressway should be constructed underground or on poles instead of the existing track. Nowhere in the world are expressways built at ground level.

Sreedharan alleged that no direct location survey has been conducted yet. Alignment with Google Map and Lidar Survey is not acceptable. The outline was prepared based on the conclusions. At least 20,000 families will have to be evicted. The promise to complete construction by 2025 is proof of the agency’s ignorance. Even DMRC, currently the best agency in India, will take 8 to 10 years. Five years after the project was announced, not a single flyover has been built.

The Chief Minister and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that the UDF and the BJP are opposing development projects in Kerala. Sreedharan said the BJP would not accept making false promises to the people.