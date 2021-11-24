MIUI has 500 million+ active users globally

Xiaomi’s 11-year-old operating system, MIUI, has reached a new milestone. Xiaomi’s popular Android skin now has over 500 million monthly active users around the world. This is being hailed as a breakthrough for the company’s ‘Mobile phone x AIoT’ strategy.

MIUI has roughly 18.65 million new monthly active users in China and around 100 million new users globally, according to the company’s Weibo post. Aside from that, Xiaomi has shared certain statistics from the previous 11 years. It has been confirmed that MIUI only had 100 users in 2010. It went on to reach new heights five years later, becoming a family of 100 million users. In 2018, and 2019, there were 200 million and 300 million users, respectively.

In early 2021, the MIUI family grew by another 100 million users, bringing the total number of users to 400 million. Today, the user base has grown to 500 million, with 100 million new members added in just over a year.

The Xiaomi skin has evolved over the years, reflecting the 11-year journey. It has gone from being the buggy one to one that is now clean and has a lot of features to offer. MIUI, in my experience, takes some time to get used to but finally shows to be quite useful.

The MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition is currently available, and it includes a number of enhancements such as Focused Algorithms, which allocate system resources efficiently to complete tasks, Atomized Memory for better memory management, Liquid Storage, and other features.