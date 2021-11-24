National Day, Commemoration Day holidays announced in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has announced the UAE National Day, Commemoration Day holidays for public sector. Government employees in the country will get three days off from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3. As December 4 is a Saturday, .the employees will get 4 days off. Work will resume from Sunday December 5th.

UAE is celebrating its 50th National Day this year. The National Day is celebrated in the country on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation.

Also Read: India’s own 6G will be available by 2023; Union IT minister claims

Commemoration Day, previously known as Martyrs’ Day, is celebrated to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.