‘Recovering well’: Shruti Haasan shares update of Kamal Haasan

Mumbai: Shruti Haasan, daughter of Kollywood veteran star Kamal Haasan, shared updates about his health on Wednesday, informing that he is recovering well. Kamal Haasan is currently undergoing treatment for the same at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Chennai, after being tested Covid positive.

‘Thankyou for all your wishes and prayers for my father’s health Folded hands He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon’, Shruti wrote on her Twitter handle.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Tamil, he had revealed that he’s just returned from the US and has been down with a slight cough. ‘Had a slight cough after returning from US trip. Covid-19 infection was confirmed after the test and I got isolated at the hospital’, Kamal Haasan tweeted.

