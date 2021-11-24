Redmi Note 11T 5G will feature 33W Pro fast charging

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11T 5G will be released in India on November 30th, and the company is continuing to tease facts about the device to build excitement. The quick charging capabilities of the Note 11T are the most recent feature disclosed by the Chinese giant.

The next Redmi Note 11T 5G will enable 33W Pro fast charging, according to Redmi India’s Twitter account. This is faster than the 18W fast charging support on the Redmi Note 10T 5G.

The smartphone will also be equipped with a MediaTek chip manufactured in a 6nm process. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC is most likely to blame. As a result, the phone will be the first Redmi handset to include a 6nm processor.

A 90Hz display with adjustable refresh rate, 5G connectivity with support for 7 bands (SA: n1/n3/n5/n8/ n28/ n40/ n78 and NSA: n1/n3/n40/n78), and improved haptics are among the verified features.