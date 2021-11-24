Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower in the Indian share market. The losses in the Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti Suzuki has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex ended at 58,341, lower by 323 points. NSE Nifty ended 88 points down at 17,415. 7 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.4% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.63%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1,953 shares ended higher and 1,336 closed lower.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

The top gainers in the market were ONGC, Adani Ports, Coal India, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, ICICI Bank and Power Grid. The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Consumer Products, Grasim Industries, Cipla, Tata Motors, Divi’s Labs, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HDFC Life and Maruti Suzuki.