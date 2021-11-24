Taekwondo black belt awarded to Donald Trump despite ‘not participating’!

The former US President Donald Trump was awarded the taekwondo black belt despite never having practiced the sport. Kukkiwon, the headquarters of the World Taekwondo Academy, awarded him the honourary ninth dan certificate, the highest ranking in martial arts.

On November 19, Lee Dong-seop, the organization’s president, presented Trump with the black belt at his residence in Florida. In response to the gesture, Trump expressed his honor at receiving the award. ‘It is my honor to receive Honorary Dan Certificate and I think Taekwondo is a magnificent martial art for self-defense. I wish to see Kukkiwon Taekwondo Team’s demonstration,’ Kukkiwon quoted Trump as saying in its Facebook post. According to the organization, the ceremony did not address any other political issues.

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTaekwondoHeadquarters/posts/1310446449395416

The meeting was reportedly organized by a South Korean resident in the United States. The Daily Mail quoted Lee as saying that Trump is quite interested in Taekwondo. Upon returning to the White House, the former president pledged that he would wear taekwondo clothes in Congress.

It is noteworthy that Trump isn’t the only world leader to receive honours. Previously, Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, held the coveted title. Putin also hadn’t practiced taekwondo when he was awarded in 2013.