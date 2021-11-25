27 drowned as boat carrying migrants capsizes in English Channel

London: At least 27 migrants drowned as the boat they were in, capsized in the English Channel. The illegal migrants were going to the United Kingdom. Two people survived the accident and one is still missing.

The French and the British authorities have been conducting the rescue operations in the English Channel by air and sea. Meanwhile, French authorities arrested four persons in relation with the accident.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said it was the biggest loss of life in the English Channel since 2014. According to the IOM, the migrant crossings to the United Kingdom have tripled in 2021. According to the data released by the IOM, around 25,700 people have reached the UK on small boats this year.