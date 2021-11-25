50% discount on traffic fines announced in another emirate in UAE

Fujairah: Authorities in Fujairah announced a 50% discount on traffic fines. The scheme was launched to mark the 50th UAE National Day.

Drivers and vehicle owners can avail the discount in Fujairah for a period of 50 days starting from November 28, 2021. The discount is applicable on fines incurred until November 25.

Earlier, authorities in Ajman, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain also declared similar schemes.

The UAE will celebrate 50 years of its Union on December 2.