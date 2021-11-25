Activist Anna Hazare hospitalized following chest pain; undergoes angiography

Pune : Veteran Gandhian and social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent of Ruby Hall Clinic has confirmed that Hazare has been kept under observation and that his condition is stable.

The senior activist had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic and has undergone angiography. He is under treatment at the hospital and Doctors have asked him to take rest.

Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. He has been kept under observation and stable: Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic (File photo) pic.twitter.com/3yGt4t6UsV — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently admitted to HN Reliance Hospital and is undergoing physiotherapy, inquired about Anna Hazare’s health after learning of his hospitalization and wished him a speedy recovery.

