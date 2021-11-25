DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Activist Anna Hazare hospitalized following chest pain; undergoes angiography

Nov 25, 2021, 06:38 pm IST

 

Pune : Veteran Gandhian and social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent of Ruby Hall Clinic has confirmed that Hazare has been kept under observation and that his condition is stable.

 

The senior activist had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic and has undergone angiography. He is under treatment at the hospital and Doctors have asked him to take rest.

 

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently admitted to HN Reliance Hospital and is undergoing physiotherapy, inquired about Anna Hazare’s health after learning of his hospitalization and wished him a speedy recovery.

Also read: Bihar Bochahan MLA Musafir Paswan passes away

Tags
shortlink
Nov 25, 2021, 06:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button