As tourism returns, so does trash; Ladakh MP not happy

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday advised visitors to Ladakh not to harm the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu. Several plastic bags and bottles were found discarded in and near the Indus River, according to the Ladakh MP who took to Twitter to share the photographs.

The MP’s message comes as thousands of pilgrims arrive in Ladakh for the Sindhu Pushkar festival. The Ladakh MP welcomed pilgrims to the Sindhu Pushkar event while criticising some of them for polluting the region’s usual peaceful nature. ‘Will goddess Sindhu be happy with this behaviour of devotees?’ he asked.

Welcome all the pilgrims to Ladakh who perform #SindhuPushkar according to their belief but strongly condemn the inhuman behavior of some of them who pollute the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu. ?????? ?? ?? ??????? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ????? ???? ? pic.twitter.com/sa0NmGiUsN — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) November 23, 2021

The Sindhu Darshan event is held every year in June. It is a three-day affair. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the much-anticipated event has been postponed this year. The Sindhu (Indus) river is honoured as a symbol of unity, peaceful coexistence, and community harmony at this sacred festival.

This isn’t the first time Namgyal has advised tourists to respect Ladakh’s culture and natural beauty. Earlier in July, he had a scathing warning to visitors to Ladakh, wherein he said, ‘This is our home, not your dustbin’.

Unfortunately, empty plastic bottles, chips packets, and polythene bags are increasingly regular sights in the renowned tourist attraction.