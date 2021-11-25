Big setback to Congress: 12 Congress MLAs joins TMC

Shillong: Congress is in for a major setback as 12 MLA’s including former chief minister Mukul Sangma joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The TMC has now become the main opposition party in the state. Congress has a total of 17 MLAs in the Meghalaya assembly.

Mukul Sangma is the seventh former Congress Chief Minister to leave the party since 2014. Recently, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh left the party. Earlier, former chief ministers Vijay Bahuguna (Uttarakhand), late Ajit Jogi (Chhattisgarh), S M Krishna (Karnataka), Narayan Rane (Maharashtra) and Giridhar Gamang (Odisha) had left the party.

Also Read: Four-lane Jammu-Srinagar highway by 2023, says Nitin Gadkari

TMC is aiming at expanding its roots in the northeastern state. TMC had launched its unit in the state in 2012 and is now aiming to become a major player in the assembly elections to be held in 2023.

Earlier, senior Congress leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar and Janata Dal (United) leader Pawan Varma joined the Trinamool Congress in Delhi in the presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee.