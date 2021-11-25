Bihar Bochahan MLA Musafir Paswan passes away

Patna: Musafir Paswan, the MLA from Bochahan constituency of Muzaffarpur district passed away on Wednesday night, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The 66-year-old Paswan, an MLA of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

‘VIP party MLA Musafir Paswan from Bochahan Assembly is no longer with us. Musafir ji was not well for a long time and his treatment was going on in Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital, we all tried our best to save him. The news of the passing of Musafir ji is very sad. His death is an irreparable loss to the entire state of Bihar. May God gives peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members in this hour of grief’, VIP president Mukesh Sahni wrote in a Facebook post.

The VIP is a part of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, in which Sahni is the minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the demise of Paswan, describing him as a very popular social worker. He added that the last rights of the popular leader will be performed with state honours. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad also expressed his condolences and said that his demise is a personal loss for him.