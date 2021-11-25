BJP issues three-line whip to Rajya Sabha MPs ahead of Parliament winter session

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members, instructing them to be present in the House when the winter session of Parliament begins on November 29, which is being interpreted as a signal that the government may introduce a bill repealing the three farm laws on the first day of the session.

While an essential subject was being taken up for debate and passage in the House on Monday, the whip stressed that BJP MPs must stay present to support the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last week that his administration has chosen to abolish three farm regulations in Punjab, Haryana, and sections of Uttar Pradesh that were being resisted by a group of farmers.

The union Cabinet authorised the removal of the restrictions that sparked long-running farmer demonstrations near the national capital’s outskirts on Wednesday.