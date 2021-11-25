Construction ban reimposed in Delhi, will provide aid to affected workers: Minister

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday announced that the government has decided to reimpose the construction and demolition ban, following a Supreme Court judgement.

He stated that the Labor Department has been given orders to establish a strategy for giving financial support to workers affected by the prohibition. ‘We have decided to ban construction and demolition activities again from Thursday. The reimposition of the ban will cause inconvenience to workers. So, we will provide them with financial assistance. We have directed the Labour Department to prepare a plan in this regard’, Rai said.

The Supreme Court reimposed the construction ban in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, until further instructions. Construction operations that do not pollute the environment, such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work, and carpentry, are permitted.

The top court had also ordered that cash collected as a labour cess be used for the welfare of construction workers in order to supply them with food for the length of the ban.

The prohibition on building and demolition operations was removed on Monday due to improved air quality and reduced worker discomfort.

The Delhi government on Wednesday said that physical education sessions in schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will resume on November 29 and government offices will reopen.

The prohibition on trucks entering the country, with the exception of those providing necessary services, will last until December 3. However, ‘CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi from November 27’, Rai said.