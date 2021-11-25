Delhi: 26-year-old money-lender shot dead over financial dispute

New Delhi: A 26-year-old money-lender was allegedly shot dead by a man with whom he had an altercation over money, on Wedenesday. The crime took place in Ambedkar Nagar area in South Delhi on Wednesday night, and Avinash, the deceased succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

As per police officials, Avinash and the accused- Vicky along with some other people were in Dakshinpuri area, when the two had an altercation over money. Vicky then took out a firearm and shot Avinash on his head. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead during treatment, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the accused.

Primary investigation found that Avinash, a money-lender, had some financial disputes with Vicky who also lived in the same locality as him. ‘We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been added along with other relevant sections of the Arms Act. An investigation is underway to nab the culprits’, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.