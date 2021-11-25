Difference in desire levels between men and women in sex

Men and women are two different entities. In sex also their desire level and sex drive differ. It is always said that sexual desire is typically higher in men than in women.

Here are some differences between men and women in the case of sex drive.

Men think more about sex: As per studies, men who are below the age of 60 think about sex at least once a day. Comparatively only one-quarter of women think about the same in equal frequency.

Men seek more sex: Some research studies has revealed that men seek sex more than women. The majority of men masturbate, while only approximately 40% of women do the same. the frequency is much lesser among women.

Women’s sex drive is more complicated than men’s: The sex drive of women is more complicated and complex than men. Men are usually rigid about who they get aroused by, who they want to have sex with and who they fall in love with. In contrast, women are more open to same-sex relationships, this is due to their less directed sex drives.

Difference in orgasm: Men take approximately 4 minutes to ejaculate during intercourse whereas a woman can take around 10 to 11 minutes for the same. Studies claim that 75 percent of men have an orgasm as opposed to 26 percent of women.