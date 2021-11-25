First woman PM of Sweden resigns hours after being elected

Stockholm: Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson, who was elected yesterday as the first woman Prime Minister of Sweden, resigned from the office only hours after being voted in. Sweden’s official Twitter account announced on Wednesday that the move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, CNN reported.

‘For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy’, Andersson told a news conference. Her resignation follows a budget defeat in Parliament, with lawmakers supporting the opposition’s bill. The Green Party has also decided to leave the minority coalition government with the Social Democrats.

Andersson had replaced Stefan Lofven, who resigned on November 10 after seven years as prime minister in a widely expected move aimed at giving his successor time to prepare for the country’s September 2022 general election.