Five people including students get killed in car bomb blast

Mogadishu: Five people including students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured in a car bomb blast near a school in Mogadishu, Somalia on Thursday. Islamic terrorist group Al Shabab claimed the responsibility for the attack.
The militant group affiliated to Al Qaeda claimed that it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy.
Al Shabaab has been fighting against the government in Somalia. It regularly carries out bombings and suicide attacks in the country.
This is a tragedy. The explosion took place in front of Mucassar school at Hodan district in Mogadishu killing and injuring stidents and civilians near by.@HarunMaruf @HannaAli pic.twitter.com/mGW6uLTvp7
— Dr. Abdulkadir Adan (@DrAadem) November 25, 2021
