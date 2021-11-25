ITC on to fresh pastures; tests nasal spray clinically

Diversified entity ITC on Thursday revealed that it is developing a nasal spray for COVID-19 prophylaxis and has begun clinical studies. According to insiders, the nasal spray was developed by experts at ITC Life Sciences and Technology Centre (LSTC) in Bengaluru, and the firm would bring it under the Savlon canopy after it receives all the necessary regulatory clearances.

When asked for a response, an ITC official replied, ‘We are unable to share more details at the current moment as the clinical trials are underway’.

According to reports, the firm has acquired ethics committee permission and is registered with the Clinical Trial Registry-India (CTRI) for clinical studies relating to the nasal spray aimed at stopping the virus at the point of entry, that is, the nasal cavity. They also stated that when used in conjunction with existing hygiene measures advised by health authorities, the device has the potential to be effective and safe in avoiding COVID-19 infection and transmission.

ITC’s LSTC has been at the forefront of the company to bring out the science-driven innovation to support and expand its diverse product line. During the pandemic, the R&D teams of the company were instrumental in producing a variety of new health and hygiene products that were commercially marketed under the Savlon brand.