It’s Pirates of the Caribbean at a glance; Pak couple reacts to Marakkar teaser

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is one of the most ambitious project done by the Priyadarshan-Mohanlal combo and is all set to release on December 2. The teaser of the film that was released on Wednesday is getting a huge reception on social media. Now, a Pakistani couple has come up with a reaction video for the new teaser of the film. The video was released through the YouTube channel Reactions of Sulaiman. They say that at first glance the film looks like Pirates of the Caribbean and that the teaser was gifted with a great visual treat. They also praised that the teaser adds to the hype of the movie. She added that Priyadarshan is an excellent director and Bollywood has been gifted with a lot of great movies from him.

Watch Pak couple’s reaction Video Here:

Facebook also praised the teaser of the film. The app commented ‘Can’t handle, how epic this teaser looks.’ The video was released through Saina Movies’ official YouTube channel. The teaser features battle scenes and clashes that could keep anyone at the edge of their seats. Nedumudi Venu, Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mukesh, Sunil Shetty, Innocent and Mamukoya were in the lead roles. It is reported that Marakkar will be released in 90% of the theatres in Kerala, in which 600 screens have already been charted. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Confident Group under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas, the film has a budget of around Rs 100 crore. It was initially rumoured that the film would be released on OTT but later announced a theatrical release.