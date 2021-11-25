JDU leader Dharmendra Kumar shot at in Patna

Patna: Dharmendra Kumar, who recently joined Janata Dal (United) (JDU), alleged on Thursday that he was shot by unidentified assailants in broad daylight in Mitra Mandal Colony of Phulwari Sharif in Patna.

‘I was shot by criminals in broad daylight in Mitra Mandal Colony of Phulwari Sharif. I had gone to see a piece of disputed land located in Mitra Mandal Colony. In the meantime, five unidentified assailants started firing at me. I ran towards the car to save my life. During this, a bullet hit my hand. The police took me to the hospital’, Kumar said while talking to reporters after he was discharged from a nearby hospital.

Kumar, a dentist by profession, had contested in the last election from Kumhrar constituency of Patna from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and had joined JDU just few days back.