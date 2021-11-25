Mozilla Firefox Lockwise Password App coming to an end; No more support from Dec 13

Mozilla has stated that their Firefox Lockwise password software will no longer be supported. On December 13, the app, which is available on Android and iOS smartphones, will reach its end of life. The app’s last release versions for all platforms have been revealed, although Mozilla notes that maintenance and security updates will no longer be provided. Users will be able to access their passwords saved in Firefox Lockwise using the Web browser after the end-of-life date in December.

As previously stated, the Firefox Lockwise app will be retired on December 13th. Users will be able to access and manage their saved passwords through Firefox browsers on desktop and mobile devices after that. Firefox for iOS, according to Mozilla, will instantly sync the passwords saved in Lockwise and allow them to be used in the browser.