OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 tipped to launch in next month

OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 are expected to be released in India, next month. Both were first shown in China in October and are expected to hit the Indian market soon. The OnePlus RT will most likely be the same as the OnePlus 9RT, which was released in China earlier this month. The OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 colour variants that may be available in India have also been leaked. The company’s true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have 11mm drivers and offer active noise cancellation (ANC). The OnePlus RT is expected to have three rear cameras, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

According to 91Mobiles, the OnePlus RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 could be released in India next month. A precise launch date has yet to be determined. Ishan Agarwal, a tipster, provided this information. The OnePlus RT, which is most likely a rebranded OnePlus 9RT, is expected to be available in Hacker Black and Nano Silver. Obsidian Black and Pearl White are said to be the colour options for the OnePlus Buds Z2.