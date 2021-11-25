Poco X4 spotted on IMEI; expected to be rebranded version Redmi Note 11 Pro

Poco’s upcoming smartphones X4 and X4 NFC have been discovered in the IMEI database, indicating that they will be released soon. Poco just revealed the Poco M4 Pro 5G earlier this month, confirming that it would be the company’s final smartphone launch of the year. The precursor of the Poco X4 was revealed in September of last year, and a successor is long delayed. The phones are listed in the IMEI database as being in development, but there is no word on when they will be released.

The two phones – Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC – were discovered in the IMEI database by Xiaomi. Model numbers 2201116PG and 2201116PI were found on IMEI, according to the study, with the former set for global markets and the latter for the Indian market. In India, the 2201116PG model number is expected to be released as the Poco X4 NFC, while the 2201116PI model number is expected to be released as the Poco X4. Apart from that, the IMEI certification doesn’t reveal anything about the two smartphones.

In addition to the IMEI spotting, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Chinese model will be rebranded as the Poco X4 for worldwide markets, according to the rumour. The Redmi Note 11 was revealed in the global market as the Poco M4 Pro 5G from the Redmi Note 11 series, which was just released in China. There is a possibility that the company will follow the same path as the Poco X4.