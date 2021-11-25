Sri Lanka arrests 3 Pakistanis for clicking photos of the Indian embassy

Colombo: Sri Lankan police arrested three Pakistani nationals for taking photos of the Indian High Commission in Colombo. The Sri Lankan police had registered a case and produced the accused in a court. The court granted them bail through a lawyer provided by the Pakistan High Commission and confiscated their mobile phones and passports until the case was concluded.

The Indian security agencies are in touch with investigative agencies in Sri Lanka to find out whether there was conspiracy behind taking photographs of the Indian High Commission.

As per the police, the accused came to Sri Lanka to complete their mandatory quarantine to travel to Saudi Arabia as direct flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are currently not operating.