State government announces reopening date of schools for all classes

Nov 25, 2021, 10:04 pm IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced that schools will  reopen for all classes from December 1. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced this. Varsha Gaikwad said that the state Cabinet took this decision after discussing with the paediatric task force and other experts.

Earlier in October, the state government had decided to resume physical classes in schools for higher grades.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 960 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally surged to 66,32,257 and death toll to 1,40,807.

 

