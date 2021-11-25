Team India is all ready to face Kiwis for the 1st Test; Chose to bat 

Team India has acquired their revenge against the Kiwis for the failure in the T20 World Cup. Now its time for the team to set back their scores for the Test championship defeat. On the first day of the two-match series, India won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday.

India will be without KL Rahul (injury), Virat Kohli (rest), Mohammed Shami (rest), Jasprit Bumrah (rest), and Rishabh Pant for the first Test (rested). In the absence of regular captain Kohli, who will return for the second Test, Ajinkya Rahane leads the Test side. Shreyas Iyer has been given his first Test cap. The visitors, on the other hand, will be expecting to get off to a positive start with Kane Williamson returning to lead his squad in both games. In the ICC World Test Championship, New Zealand, who are now ranked first in the ICC Test rankings, thrashed India by eight wickets.