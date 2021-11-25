This one-rupee coin will fetch you Rs 2.5 lakh

Mumbai: Everybody knows that old coins and notes can get good amount of money. As these notes and coins are rare, people who collect it are ready to give whopping amount of money.

A special one-rupee coin is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh by collectors. The coin is printed in 1985 and had a ‘H’ mark on it. The one that was sold for Rs 2.5 lakh was a trial Off Metal Strike (OMS) coin. OMS coin is a coin minted with a different metal than coins in circulation. This coin was minted in pure Copper while other coins in circulations were made of a mixture of Copper-Nickel.

You can sell the coin on Indiancoinmill.com, where you can post the ad for selling the old coins. Once you posted the free ad, interested customers will start contacting you with their offers. You can negotiate with them before selling the coin.