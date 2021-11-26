15 more nations recognize India’s Covid-19 vaccines

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 15 more countries have recognized Covid-19 vaccination certificate by India. Australia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palestine, Philippines, San Marino, Singapore, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine have approved the vaccination certificates of India.

Earlier this month, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that nearly 100 countries have agreed for the mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates of India. The Union Health Ministry along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.

Earlier the Union government informed that the international flight operations are expected to return to normal soon. The government suspended all flights to and from the country in March 2020.