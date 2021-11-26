‘Achchadin’ is over!!!! VI withdraws Double Data offer

Vodafone Idea is reportedly discontinuing its double data offer of 4GB of data per day along with prepaid plans. The company had discontinued is one of the most attractive benefits available with some 2GB daily data plans. With the change in the new rates, the double data offer has also been removed.

Customers who activated 2GB daily data plans at affordable rates were given the opportunity to use up to 4GB of data per day. This is useful for those who use data for work from home, streaming and gaming. The double data offer was withdrawn on the same day as the change in V’s tariff plans. Current rates have been increased to 25 per cent.

Plans like 299, 449 and 699 which used to provide 2GB per day data now charge Rs 359, Rs 539 and Rs 839 respectively. These plans have a term of 28, 56 and 84 days respectively. These plans also offer unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.