Another European country imposes entry ban on 8 African countries

Rome: Italy imposed an entry ban on people who have visited any one of eight southern African states in the last 14 days. The countries included in the list are South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini. The decision was taken as a new variant of Covid-19 was detected in South Africa.

Earlier, France suspended flights arriving from the southern African region for 48 hours. Other countries which imposed travel ban on these African countries include the United Kingdom, Israel, Bahrain, Singapore and Malaysia. The European Union’s executive branch said that it wants to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new variant.

The new strain has been detected in 22 patients in South Africa. It has also been found in Botswana, Hong Kong and in Belgium.