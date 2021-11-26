Aryan Khan to be counselled by Bollywood’s number one transformation coach: Report

Famous life coach Arfeen Khan will counsel Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who walked out of Arthur Road jail about a month ago after the Bombay High Court granted him bail in the drugs-on-cruise case.

According to reports, Aryan will be taught life lessons by a well-known transformation coach who rose to prominence after working with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan after his divorce from Sussanne. Arfeen Khan is a well-known figure in the B-town community. As per his Instagram bio, he is Bollywood’s number one coach, TED Speaker, Transformation Expert and International Speaker’.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Aryan and others on October 2 when the agency disrupted a cruise party and claimed to have recovered drugs. Aryan was granted bail on October 28, over 20 days after his detention. The court ruled there was ‘prima facie no positive evidence’ against Aryan, Munmun Dhameha, and Arbaaz Merchant on the NCB’s claims of ‘conspiracy and common intent’ in the case.

Also Read: Delhi Assembly panel summons actor Kangana for her remarks on Sikhs

Following the HC’s recent observations in the bail case, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Monday that the Mumbai Police will investigate whether the NCB raid was fake or not.

This will be the second investigation by the Mumbai Police into the drug case since it is already looking into allegations of extortion levelled by an NCB witness against Sameer Wankhede, the anti-drugs agency’s Zonal Director.