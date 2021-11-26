Covid vaccine booster dose for citizens: Chhattisgarh Health Minister writes to Mandavia

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, requesting him to take a decision to administer Covid-19 vaccine booster doses to citizens.

It has been observed that even after the second dose of the vaccine, the antibodies and their effect are declining within six-nine months. Experts agree that the level of safety remains in some cases but the need for a booster dose is felt even after this. Keeping this in mind, the time has come to administer it to Health Worker (HCW), Front Line Worker (FLW) and citizens above the age of 60y years with weak immune systems’, the minister wrote.

Deo requested the Union Minister to take appropriate decisions regarding the introduction of booster doses to the citizens. The health minister also pointed out that many countries have been administering a booster doses to gain immunity against the virus.