Choreographer Siva Shankar’s family unable to pay his medical bills, Sonu Sood offers help

Prominent choreographer Shiva Shankar has been fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Covid-19. He is presently receiving treatment at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and he is apparently unable to pay his hospital bills. Unfortunately, the infection had also affected his son as well.

After knowing about the situation of the choreographer and his family, actor Sonu Sood agreed to cover Shiva Shankar’s medical bills. The actor replied to a tweet of Vamsi Kaka requesting help for Shiva Shankar. The actor wrote, ‘I am already in touch with the family, Will try my best to save his life’.

Also Read: ITC on to fresh pastures; tests nasal spray clinically

Iam already in touch with the family,

Will try my best to save his life ? https://t.co/ZRdx7roPOl — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 25, 2021

‘It’s really sad to see what’s happening with Shiva Shankar Master fighting for his life, his elder son is also fighting the same battle. It’s my humble request for everyone to stand in solidarity and come forward to help the legend who has given so much to the industry. I’m doing my bit and everyone also should’, Sonu said.

Shiva Shankar master has also appeared in Telugu and Tamil films like ‘Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’ and ‘Sarkar’.