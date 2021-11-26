Commodity Market: Gold price gain marginally

Mumbai: The price of gold appreciated marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, the worries over another wave of Covid-19 pandemic has influenced investors.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures surged 0.44% or Rs 209 to Rs 47,630 per kilogram. Silver futures rose 0.12% or Rs 76 to Rs 63,868 per kilogram. In the Kerala market, the sovereign gold is priced at Rs 35,880, higher by Rs 120 per 8 grams. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4485, higher by Rs 15.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose by 0.2% to $ 1792.62 per ounce. US gold futures gained by 0.5% to $ 1793.90 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.1% to $ 23.55 per ounce, platinum dropped 0.6% to $ 989.77 and palladium rose by 0.4% to 1866.34.