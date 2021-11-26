Delhi Assembly panel summons actor Kangana for her remarks on Sikhs

The Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee has summoned actress Kangana Ranaut over statements she made on her Instagram profile on Sikhs. Ranaut has been summoned on December 6 to testify before a committee chaired by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

‘Given the gravity and the importance of all these issues in the NCT of Delhi, the committee on ‘Peace and Harmony’ under the Chairmanship of MLA Raghav Chadha has summoned Ms. Kangana Ranaut to appear before the Committee so as to deliberate on the present issue in a more comprehensive and coherent manner. The summons were issued and she has been called to appear on 06.12.2021 at 12 pm’, a statement by the committee said.

The committee was established in the aftermath of riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020, with the mission of investigating situations that might jeopardise peace in the city. The committee questioned Facebook employees last week about hate speech and the platform’s attempts to combat it.

Members of the Sikh community in Mumbai had previously filed an FIR against the actress for making derogatory remarks against Sikh farmers and referring to them as terrorists.