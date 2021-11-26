Fire breaks out in two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express in Madhya Pradesh

Morena: A fire broke out on two coaches of Udhampur-Durg Express, that was on service to Durg in Chhattisgarh from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. The incident took place after the train left Hetampur Railway Station on the Dhaulpur-Morena section in Madhya Pradesh.

Also read: Dalit family of 4 brutally murdered in UP; Teen gang-raped

Chief Public Relations Officer in NCR, Shivam Sharma said that there were no casualties reported in the incident, but the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Lalit Shakyawar, Morena Superintendent of Police, said that the 116 passengers in the affected coaches were evacuated at the district’s Hetampur railway station. Sources said that the incident happened likely due to a short circuit in one of the train’s washrooms, gutting two air-conditioned coaches and damaging one more.