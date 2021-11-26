Grateful for you: Nick shares pic with Priyanka Chopra amid divorce rumours

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying ‘Thanksgiving’ in London. On the occasion, the singer shared a sweet picture of himself and Priyanka on his social media handle and expressed gratitude to her as they spent the ‘Thanksgiving’ together. The Instagram post had put a stop to the divorce rumours that have been swirling since Priyanka removed her surnames of ‘Chopra’ and ‘Jonas’.

Sharing the picture on Thursday, Nick wrote: ‘Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra’.

As soon as the post was shared, friends and followers showered the couple with love and good wishes.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently finished shooting for the online series Citadel. The actress is currently in the UK completing her professional commitments.