Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu enters Semifinals

Jakarta: India’s ace shuttle badminton player PV Sindhu entered the semifinals of women’s singles at the Indonesia Open on Friday. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Sim Yujin of South Korea by ’14-21, 21-19, 21-14′ in one hour six minutes. PV Sindhu will now face the winner of the quarterfinal between Japan’s Asuka Takahashi and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

India’s B. Sai Praneeth will face Olympic champion and former world No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the men’s singles quarterfinals. Sai Praneeth defeated Christo Popov of France in the second rounds.

In the men’s doubles, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia in the quarterfinals later on Friday.