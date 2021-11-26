Mughal Road in Agra now renamed ‘Maharaja Agrasen Road’

On Thursday, Mughal Road in Agra was renamed Maharaja Agrasen Marg. According to Agra Mayor Naveen Jain, the road was renamed on the request of Maharaja Agrasen’s devotees who dwell in the Kamla Nagar neighbourhood nearby. The Maharaja Agrasen followers and townspeople were present when the Mughal Road name change was announced.

Also Read: Samantha to play a bisexual detective in ‘Downton Abbey’ director Philip John’s next

He further stated that following a desire to rename the route, the Agra Nagar Nigam’s executive committee approved a proposal on September 27. The proposition was then passed by the members of the house.

‘We have no idea how a road that goes from Vikal Chok to Kamla Nagar was named Mughal Road. But future generations will be inspired now that it is associated with Maharaja Agrasen’, Jain added.