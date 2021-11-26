New payment option for car buyers launched in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: A new payment option for car buyers was launched in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has introduced the new option.

The authority said that the new option will allow car buyers to access the car installment plans and mortgage options when purchasing a vehicle at showrooms and from dealers.

Earlier, the Pioneer Auctions had launched a new mobile app for its online and offline car auction platform. The leading government-accredited auction house said that the new app will enable buyers and sellers to experience an easier and faster bidding process, which can be conducted directly through a mobile device on a 24/7 accessibility basis.