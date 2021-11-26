‘Our constitution binds our diverse country’: PM Modi on constitution day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Indian Constitution is behind binding a diverse country, and paid his tribute to the freedom fighters, on the occasion of Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament. President Ram Nath Kovind led the celebrations of Constitution Day at the Central Hall of Parliament House.

‘Our Constitution binds our diverse country. It was drafted after many hindrances and united the princely states in the country. Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India’s leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India’s independence struggle’, PM said while addressing the event. He further paid tribute to freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi for India’s Independence from the British.

Also read: The Congress is facing the polls with no desire to win: Mukul Sangma

The nation celebrates Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.